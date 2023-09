It all started with the »Kleinen Preisen« (little prices), anthropomorphic numbers, that were part of the corporate design of a german discount store. Ever since anthropomorphic object were found laughing: on hot dog stands, sweets packages, ice cream parlors and other small businesses, simply everywhere.

The artist Clara Bahlsen started this website and collection in 2006 and to this day it is grown to 2500 images. People from all over the world are contributing pictures of anthropomorphic objects to this website.

Submission

If you come across an anthropomorphic object in your town, take a picture, tell me where it is from and send it to:

hello@yspisfy.com

By submitting any picture you agree to be published on this website, connected social media accounts and any possible publications by yousaypotatoisayfuckyou.com.

